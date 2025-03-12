Worthing’s walk group with a difference celebrates first anniversary

Worthing well-being walks, a walk group with a difference and a public Facebook group with more than 3,000 members, has celebrated its first anniversary.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Launched in March 2024, the group has gone from strength to strength, with its regular free walks giving members an opportunity to exercise, laugh and feel heard.

Founder Lamorna Parnell said: "This isn't just a walk group, it's the support network you never knew you even needed. Friendships have blossomed and it's heartwarming to see just how much difference our group is making to people's lives."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To celebrate the success, an anniversary walk on March 5 saw 40 members gather on Worthing seafront to mark the first year.

Worthing well-being walks has celebrated its first anniversary

Lamorna said: "The evening was a very foggy one but that didn't stop members heading to Worthing seafront for a slice of birthday cake, sparklers and a celebratory walk."

Members presented Lamorna with cards, handmade gifts and an impressive medal made of shells, crowning her Worthing well-being walks' most wonderful woman, as a way of showing their appreciation for her and the group.

Lamorna said: "The group has grown beyond belief in just one year. Jus, a local DJ and supporter of the group, popped down to do some filming on the night of the celebrations. Jus created a reel of the evening that captured the group perfectly."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The first year has included multiple walks every week in all weathers, social gatherings, two quiz nights and incredible raffles, a well-being evening, random acts of kindness in the community, lots of beautiful friendships formed, memories made and smiles and laughter galore.

Lamorna also now runs the HEARD women's group at Community House, East Worthing, on the last Friday of every month, 7pm to 8.30pm, and the first ticketed Sound Bath relaxation evening will be held at Salt Water Studios on March 29.

Sponsorship from Worthing Homes has provided the group with branded clothing. Lamorna and fellow group admins Marc Young and Victoria Adams would like to thank group members Sue Hunter and Janet Clark for running the daytime walks and taking the photos that capture what this group is all about, the community coming together and supporting one another.

Find Worthing well-being walks on Facebook and Instagram or email Lamorna at [email protected] for more information.