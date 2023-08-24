BREAKING
Would-be burglars arrested in Bognor Regis after swift police response

Would-be burglars from Bognor Regis were arrested on Tuesday (August 22) after police acted on a tip-off from a vigilant passer-by.
By Connor Gormley
Published 24th Aug 2023, 14:56 BST
Updated 24th Aug 2023, 14:57 BST
Two would-be burglars were caught in the act.

Police officers responded to a report of a break-in at Pagham Beach Club in West Front Road, Bognor Regis at around 2.25am. They were quickly deployed to the scene, where two suspects were caught in the act.

A 20-year-old man from Portsmouth, and a 20-year-old woman from Fareham were arrested on suspicion of Burglary and have since been released on bail until November 22. An investigation is now underway.

“Police continue to work with the business community in a bid to prevent and detect crime, and anyone who witnesses a crime in action or any suspicious activity is urged to report it,” a spokesperson said.