Would-be burglars arrested in Bognor Regis after swift police response

Would-be burglars from Bognor Regis were arrested on Tuesday (August 22) after police acted on a tip-off from a vigilant passer-by.

Police officers responded to a report of a break-in at Pagham Beach Club in West Front Road, Bognor Regis at around 2.25am. They were quickly deployed to the scene, where two suspects were caught in the act.

A 20-year-old man from Portsmouth, and a 20-year-old woman from Fareham were arrested on suspicion of Burglary and have since been released on bail until November 22. An investigation is now underway.