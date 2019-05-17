Would you like to win prizes for car sharing or becoming more active? East Sussex County Council is running a challenge throughout June

The Active Travel Challenge is returning to East Sussex for a second year.

The initiative is designed to encourage more people to try active and sustainable journeys for work and will run from June 1 to 30, and registration is open now.

Supported with funding from the Department for Transport’s Access Fund, the Active Travel Challenge is an online platform where individuals can register walking, cycling, public transport and car-sharing journeys for their commute and business travel to be in with a chance of winning an array of prizes.

Sustrans, the charity making it easier for people to walk and cycle, is collaborating with project partners and local employers to encourage as many people as possible take part.

The challenge is for anyone who works in East Sussex.

People can compete on their own or as part of a team.

Once registered, challengers log their journeys to move up the leader board.

Janie Burrage, regional challenge coordinator, said, “We had an amazing response to the challenge last year and are hoping to get even more businesses involved in 2019.

“With more than 4,600 journeys logged and a third replacing single occupancy vehicles, there was a real community spirit with everyone doing their bit to make a positive difference.

“It was also lovely to reward people with an amazing prize package.”

To register for the Active Travel Challenge or to find out more visit www.eastsussex.getmeactive.org.uk.