WynterCon: Sussex's biggest comic con event to cease trading
The organisers of WynterCon – Sussex’s biggest comic con event – made the sudden announcement that it would not be returning for its 11th event on Friday (May 31).
It comes after the event’s parent charity, Sky Creative Sussex, begun the process of closing down, causing WynterCon to have to ‘cease trading’, according to organisers.
The weekend-long event was set to take place in September.
A spokesperson for the event said: “We are deeply grateful to our community and supporters for their unwavering dedication and assistance over the past ten years.
“Your enthusiasm and support have made WynterCon a unique and cherished event.”
Organisers have confirmed they are working with an administrator and have already begun the refund process.
The spokesperson added: “We are doing everything we can to ensure a smooth transition during this difficult time.
“We kindly ask for your patience as we carefully and diligently sort through the next steps of the process.
“Thank you for your understanding and continued support.”
WynterCon had been held annually in Eastbourne’s Winter Gardens up until last year, when it was announced that the event would be moving to East Sussex College in Hastings.
It came following ‘unsustainable increases’ in venue costs, which had reportedly risen by 58 per cent in 2023, according to founder Andy Kybett.
The convention attracted thousands of science-fiction and fantasy fans each year and boasted attendance from stars of beloved films and TV shows, such as Doctor Who, Game of Thrones and Harry Potter.
