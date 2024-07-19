Yapton Cottage Gardeners’ Society midsummer flower and produce show sees growers beat the odds

Show secretary David Donovan said difficult growing conditions had been reflected in the low number of horticultural exhibits that were characteristic of shows generally this summer.

"The Yapton show was a relatively modest affair, with 224 entries submitted by 34 participants, of whom four were newcomers," he said. "However, there were good things to be seen – the roses and sweet peas had entries in each class, with the latter of a particularly high standard.

"Other cut materials included fuchsias and hydrangeas, with the shrub foliage class looking particularly attractive. The selection of soft fruit dishes demonstrated the range of colours available in raspberries and currants.

"Flower arranging maintained its usual level of support. The numbers of exhibits in the cookery and preserves section and the photography classes were good, ensuring strong competition, and four youngsters staged in the children’s part of the schedule."

Vice-president Stella Whitelock presented trophies to the winners. Richard and Kathryn Barron had a successful day, taking the Hawthorn Trophy for most points in sweet pea classes, National Sweet Pea Society Bronze Medal, Booth Cup for most points in horticultural classes and Royal Horticultural Society’s Banksian Medal for most prize money.

Mary Liverman was another successful exhibitor, with the Bill Payne Memorial Trophy for most points in the cactus and succulent classes, Pannell Trophy for most points in flower arranging, Phillips Trophy for best arrangement and the award for best cactus / other succulent.

Seamus Buckley won the Godfrey Challenge Cup having entered all the rose classes, Sue Pitman won the Woodard Trophy for best cut flower with an excellent stem of gladiolus, the best potted plant saw Carmel Pardi take the Tony Butcher Trophy and David Donovan won the Ivor Smith Fruit Bowl with his soft fruit entries.

The Collier Cup for most points in the cookery and preserves section went to Katharine Horwood, Liesma Mezulis won the Stagg Cup for best handicraft with a fine piece of embroidery and the three-exhibit Leslie Crowther Trophy went to chairperson Eva Pendreich.

Ted Coomber, 11, won the Teens’ Trophy and took on the adults to win the Binns Trophy for best vegetable, a dish of culinary peas. Six-year-old Caitlyn Gledhill won the Belmont Cup as the most successful child and the Frost Junior Cup for her garden in a container, while Thomas Duckworth, eight, won the Frost Senior Cup for his miniature garden, as well as the Margaret Trophy for best exhibit in the children’s section.

Other first prize winners were Pam Collie, Alpha Court Residents' Association, Jeff Haine, Andy Jones, Angela Bradbeer, Abbey Dean Care Home (team two), Elaine Cordingley, John Knight, Lisa Elkin, Graham Coomber, Margaret Elkin, Annabelle Heath, Linda Cranfield and Oliver Redman.

The midsummer flower and produce show was part of annual Yapton village celebrations, which attracted hundreds of visitors to see classic vehicles, a traction engine, fun dog show, musicians, an exhibition by the Local History Group focusing on sporting activities of the past century, farm models and numerous stalls. The final flower and produce show in Yapton this year will be in the Village Hall on September 28.

1 . Midsummer flower and produce show : Midsummer flower and produce show Yapton Cottage Gardeners’ Society midsummer flower and produce show was part of the annual Yapton village celebrations Photo: Anne Hollis

2 . Midsummer flower and produce show : Midsummer flower and produce show Yapton Cottage Gardeners’ Society midsummer flower and produce show was part of the annual Yapton village celebrations Photo: Anne Hollis

3 . Midsummer flower and produce show : Midsummer flower and produce show Yapton Cottage Gardeners’ Society midsummer flower and produce show was part of the annual Yapton village celebrations Photo: Anne Hollis