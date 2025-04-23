Despite a wet start to Easter Sunday morning, the Yarnbombers were out hiding goodies along Sea Lane to help weave joy into the everyday fabric of village life.

Thankfully, the rain soon eased off, allowing children from across East Preston to join the fun – hunting for the Easter Bunny, as well as the many woolly chicks and bunnies made by the Yarnbombers.

The Tudor Tavern generously provided goodie bags to accompany the adorable knitted creations.

A spokesperson for the group said: “We love making the chicks and bunnies – it’s all worth it when we see so many lovely smiling faces.”

This marks the fifth consecutive year that the Yarnbombers have organised an Easter hunt for the community.

The Yarnbombers say the initiative not only brings cheer but also strengthens community spirit, proving how a simple act of creativity can brighten lives.

