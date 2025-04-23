Yarnbombers weave joy with giant Easter hunt in West Sussex village for handcrafted chicks and bunnies

Elaine Hammond
By Elaine Hammond

Communities Champion

Published 23rd Apr 2025, 09:10 BST
East Preston Yarnbombers have once again brought Easter cheer to the village with a giant hunt for handcrafted chicks and bunnies.

Despite a wet start to Easter Sunday morning, the Yarnbombers were out hiding goodies along Sea Lane to help weave joy into the everyday fabric of village life.

Thankfully, the rain soon eased off, allowing children from across East Preston to join the fun – hunting for the Easter Bunny, as well as the many woolly chicks and bunnies made by the Yarnbombers.

The Tudor Tavern generously provided goodie bags to accompany the adorable knitted creations.

A spokesperson for the group said: “We love making the chicks and bunnies – it’s all worth it when we see so many lovely smiling faces.”

This marks the fifth consecutive year that the Yarnbombers have organised an Easter hunt for the community.

The Yarnbombers say the initiative not only brings cheer but also strengthens community spirit, proving how a simple act of creativity can brighten lives.

East Preston Yarnbombers have once again brought Easter cheer to the village with a giant hunt for handcrafted chicks and bunnies

1. Easter treasure hunt

East Preston Yarnbombers have once again brought Easter cheer to the village with a giant hunt for handcrafted chicks and bunnies Photo: East Preston Yarnbombers

The Yarnbombers hid goodies along Sea Lane for children to find

2. Easter treasure hunt

The Yarnbombers hid goodies along Sea Lane for children to find Photo: East Preston Yarnbombers

Children enjoyed the giant hunt for handcrafted chicks and bunnies

3. Easter treasure hunt

Children enjoyed the giant hunt for handcrafted chicks and bunnies Photo: East Preston Yarnbombers

Villagers had to hunt for the Easter Bunny

4. Easter treasure hunt

Villagers had to hunt for the Easter Bunny Photo: East Preston Yarnbombers

