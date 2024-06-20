Year 6 goes from classroom to OneFamily’s boardroom
and live on Freeview channel 276
The event was organised in collaboration with charity, RedSTART, which transforms the lives of children in some of the UK’s most disadvantaged areas through financial education. OneFamily volunteers ran a variety of activity stations and games for the local primary school pupils, introducing them to topics such as budgeting, investing, and saving.
At the beginning of the session, each student was given ‘£500’ to spend at different stations, allowing them to choose to save, invest, or risk their money. Their goal was to increase their pot over four rounds of activities to help them learn about the themes of risk and returns.
Activities included performing star jumps for extra ‘pounds’, investing in building the tallest towers, and playing card games to increase their pots of money.
Working with 47 primary schools across the UK, RedSTART aims to give children a head start with their financial wellbeing. Introducing financial education at an early age and working with them throughout their time at school, RedSTART helps students develop the skills they need to look after their money, budget and avoid debt when they get older.
RedSTART believes financial habits are learned in childhood and that teaching children about money is the foundation of their financial security later in life.
Philippa Herz, Chief Finance Officer at OneFamily, said, “It was a pleasure to meet such a great group of kids and to be part of the RedSTART experience with them. It’s a fantastic opportunity and really shows that fun financial education can make a big difference to how the children will make important choices in later life.
“It can be difficult to manage your finances without a clear understanding of how money works and providing this knowledge early on in life helps develop good habits for the future. I’m so pleased OneFamily is able to support the important work RedSTART does.”
Christina Lartey, Southeast Regional Manager at RedSTART said "We were delighted to be hosted by OneFamily last week for the RedSTART financial education workshop. The children's enthusiasm for learning about personal finance and exploring careers at OneFamily was inspiring, with one eager child even asking if she could apply on the spot! The OneFamily team excelled at engaging and encouraging the children, making it a wonderfully positive and inspiring day."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.