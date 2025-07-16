Years of uncertainty over future of historic Horsham building finally resolved

Years of uncertainty over the future of a much-loved historic Horsham building have now been settled.

The 94-year-old Drill Hall in Denne Road has been sold by Horsham District Council to Lifespring Church – a non-denominational church, active member of Horsham Churches Together and part of the Evangelical Alliance.

Talks between the two have been ongoing over the past year and the council now says the sale ‘will see Lifespring Church make a significant investment into the hall that will safeguard it as a high-quality facility accessible to the whole community.’

The Drill Hall was once home to the 4th Royal Sussex Regiment as both a military headquarters and a social space and was later used by the Territorial Army before being taken over by the district council.

Councillor Jonathan Taylor with Lifespring Church representative Jos Wintermeyer at the Drill Hall in Denne Road, Horsham

There was a public uproar five years ago when proposals were put forward to turn the building into flats. Later plans for the Royal British Legion to take over the building fell through.

Now Lifespring Church says it plans to fully refurbish the hall over a phased development, modernising facilities and creating a sustainable community hub while protecting the hall’s unique character.

Lifespring spokesperson Jos Wintermeyer said: “We’re grateful for the support of Horsham District Council and their willingness and desire to protect this much-loved building for generations to come. We’re excited for the Drill Hall to become again the community hub and arts centre it deserves to be.”

Lifespring Church is already offering youth services, parenting and money courses, food bank provision and is looking to start in the autumn a regular toddler group, as well as a venue for live music, conferences, community events and more.

Horsham District Counci cabinet member for property Jonathan Taylor added: “I’m so pleased we have been able to work with Lifespring Church to secure Drill Hall’s future as a town-centre community venue.

"The hall is a historic building that’s been central to Horsham’s community since it was built in the 1920s and it’s wonderful to see its legacy continue.”