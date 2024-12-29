Yellow weather warning hits Sussex as 75mph windspeeds expected on New Years Day

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Expect windspeeds of up to 75mph on New Years Day as a yellow weather warning hits Sussex.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Met office has warned residents to prepare for longer journey times as cancellations hit road, rail, air and ferry services. There’s also a chance of slight damage to some buildings, like tiles blown from roofs, as well as a small risk of power cuts.

In coastal communities like Eastbourne, Hastings, Bognor Regis and Littlehampton, large waves and beach material battering coastal fronts could lead to injuries or even danger to life for residents.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"A deep area of low pressure is expected to cross the UK from the west, bringing a spell of very strong winds. Gusts of 65-75 mph are likely around coasts and hills, especially in the south and west, with 50-60 mph gusts likely fairly widely inland,” the met office warning says.

The weather warning covers most of the UK.

"Prepare to protect your property and people from injury. Check for loose items outside your home and plan how you could secure them. Items include; bins, garden furniture, trampolines, tents, sheds, and fences. “Give yourself the best chance of avoiding delays by checking road conditions if driving, or bus and train timetables, amending your travel plans if necessary.

“People cope better with power cuts when they have prepared for them in advance. It’s easy to do; consider gathering torches and batteries, a mobile phone power pack and other essential items. “If you are on the coast, stay safe during stormy weather by being aware of large waves. Even from the shore large breaking waves can sweep you off your feet and out to sea. Take care if walking near cliffs; know your route and keep dogs on a lead. In an emergency, call 999 and ask for the Coastguard. “Be prepared for weather warnings to change quickly. When a weather warning is issued, the Met Office recommends staying up to date with the weather forecast in your area.”

Other areas covered by the warning include Portsmouth, Southampton, the Isle of Wight, Surrey and parts of Greater London.

The waring is expected to remain in place until Thursday, January 2. To find out more about the warning, including how to stay safe, visit weather.metoffice.gov.uk