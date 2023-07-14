NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
Gatwick Airport to be hit by strikes for eight days of summer holidays
Lisa Marie Presley: singer died of small bowel obstruction
Metropolitan Police give latest update on BBC presenter scandal
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations

Yellow weather warning issued across Sussex as windspeeds pick up

A yellow weather warning has been issued for London, Sussex, the Midlands and parts of the South West as experts at the Met Office warn of an ‘unseasonably windy’ day tomorrow (July 15).
By Connor Gormley
Published 14th Jul 2023, 10:17 BST
Updated 14th Jul 2023, 10:18 BST

Residents have been told to expect delays to road, air and ferry travel across the impacted area, the possible short-term loss of power and other services, delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges, some damage to trees or temporary structures like marquees, tents and inflatables.

The Met Office has also warned that coastal communities, sea fronts and sea routes could be directly impacted by the strong winds, spray and large waves.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The warning has been issued as a deep area of low pressure sweeps over the UK. Wind gusts will reach up to 55mph during the day time, with the strongest gusts expected to occur over hills and along the south coast. Minor damage and travel disruption is likely.

Most Popular
Yellow weather warning issued across the UK. Photo: Sussex WorldYellow weather warning issued across the UK. Photo: Sussex World
Yellow weather warning issued across the UK. Photo: Sussex World

Read more

Heavy traffic and delays reported near Chichester as Festival of Speed continues

Related topics:SussexLondonMet OfficeResidentsChichester