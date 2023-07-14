A yellow weather warning has been issued for London, Sussex, the Midlands and parts of the South West as experts at the Met Office warn of an ‘unseasonably windy’ day tomorrow (July 15).

Residents have been told to expect delays to road, air and ferry travel across the impacted area, the possible short-term loss of power and other services, delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges, some damage to trees or temporary structures like marquees, tents and inflatables.

The Met Office has also warned that coastal communities, sea fronts and sea routes could be directly impacted by the strong winds, spray and large waves.

The warning has been issued as a deep area of low pressure sweeps over the UK. Wind gusts will reach up to 55mph during the day time, with the strongest gusts expected to occur over hills and along the south coast. Minor damage and travel disruption is likely.

Yellow weather warning issued across the UK. Photo: Sussex World