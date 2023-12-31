Yellow weather warning issued across Sussex until Midnight
A yellow weather warning has been issued for most of the south coast – including all of Sussex - today (December 31).
The weather warning is effective until midnight tonight, and MET officials have warned residents to expect sever gales, and heavy showers, which might lead to disruption to transport and infrastructure.
Coastal communities, like many of those in East and West Sussex, are likely to be affected by spray or large waves, and there could be some disruption to travel services in the area.