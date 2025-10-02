Described as ‘historical’, the West Sussex estate hosted speakers on the topic of microbiomes, from farmers to doctors.

On Thursday, October 2, Goodwood hosted its annual health summit.

Taking place at Goodwood House, the theme of this year about the soil microbiome and the human microbiome.

Hosted by Dr Chris van Tulleken, the day began with James Kinross and Dan Kittredge.

Speakers and Patrick Holden, Dr Federica Amati and host Dr Chris van Tulleken.

Dr. Chris van Tulleken is an infectious diseases doctor at UCLH with a diploma in Tropical Medicine and a PhD in Molecular Virology from UCL.

He is one of the BBC’s leading science presenters having worked on many flagship health and science programmes.

He also co-hosts the hugely successful CBBC series Operation Ouch!

James Kinross is a reader in surgery and head of colorectal surgery at Imperial College London.

He is also a visiting professor at the Royal College of Surgeons of Ireland. He leads a research team defining how the microbiome causes cancer and other chronic diseases of the gut.

In this talk, Mr Kinross shared the importance of setting up your gut with microbiomes. He said: “The majority of disease is highly preventable.

"My mission is to prevent people from needing surgery.”

The author of Dark Matter added that we are experiencing climate change internally, and how humans set up the gut can prepare our health in the best way.

James explained that the microbiome has an adult ecology, which is a key moment for the brain's development.

An example given about how we eat in early life was that breast-fed babies have different microbiomes from those who were not breast-fed.

The One Health Concept was pushed by Kinross.

The concept from the 1690s says that much of human disease is caused by animals.

The One Health Concept believes that to improve human health, everything and everyone must be healthy.

Dan Kittredge looked at the topics from a wider point, saying It’s about the function of life. Kittredge is the founder of the Bionutrient Food Association and a leading voice in the global movement for nutrient-dense, regenerative agriculture.

He said: “We all have a role… as humans, we have to look at everything and preserve it.”

More flavour means more nutrients!

The science of flavour was also highlighted. The stronger the flavour of something (like a carrot), the more nutrient-dense it will be! Dan wants people to use all their senses of perception and believes that people and their bodies normally have the underlying answer when it comes to health.

Kittredge is also exploring the idea of a device that scans food and gives it a score. In that score, the nutrient quality is assessed.

“People would be able to scan food in their weekly shop” to make healthier choices.”

He concluded by stating that consumers will not get the calibre of food and nutrients unless they ask for it from superstores, and put pressure on the government.

The next talk featured Patrick Holden and Dr Federica Amati.

Dr Federica Amati is a medical scientist (PhD) and registered public health nutritionist (RNutr), passionate about evidence-based science communications to improve health with lifestyle medicine.

Patrick Holden CBE is the founder and Chief Executive of the Sustainable Food Trust and a leading advocate for regenerative, organic, and sustainable farming.

Dr Federica Amati expressed ‘a huge decrease of microbes seen in our gut’. She stated that we’ve lost about 50% of those.

Those who have newborn babies should pay attention to this: the doctor stated that the first year of life is when key microbiome species are established, which is hard to change later in. “The blueprint is set in early life…

"When you’re eating microbe food, you’re introducing a bunch of soil.

In the chat, we also learnt that fermented food intake also a big impact on inflammation and immune system function.

Early life exposure to antibiotics can be detrimental…

Additives and food colourings all influence the gut microbiome; the microorganisms will try and break it down. It’s also the air we breathe.

Farmer Patrick Holden made a very critical analysis on soil which stemmed (pardon the pun) from a fact he learnt 15 years ago.

He said: “As a practitioner, the insight that struck me the most was something I learnt 15 years ago… the soil can be likened to the stomach of the plant…”

Another food quality indicator he looked at was milk. More than half the milk is from cows that have never been out, which is known in the industry as ‘house cows’.

Patrick said many of the food intolerances people face is because of the way food is produced. When finishing up his talk, he said that the summit was a historic one, ‘bridging the farming community and the science community.’

The final part of the summit concluded with a 90-minute Q&A. This saw all the panellists answer queries from the floor and from an online audience.

Also joined in the session was Stephanie Moore, a leading expert of gut health at Goodwood.

During the closing Q&A session, Chichester MP Jess Brown-Fuller spoke from the audience and raised concerns that the issue in focus was struggling to gain political traction. She argued that competing priorities meant it was unlikely to reach the top of the government’s agenda without greater public pressure. Brown-Fuller urged people to “flood their MPs’ inboxes” to ensure the matter received the attention it deserved.

The MP stressed that while the agenda did not yet have sufficient backing, grassroots support could have helped make it a regular subject of political debate.

Elsewhere in the discussion, speakers highlighted the importance of parents talking openly with their children about gut health, encouraging conversations that were often avoided.

Warnings were also issued over the rise of food delivery companies, with concerns that people were losing connection with the origins of their food, a factor seen as key to improving diet and wellbeing.

One of the most striking comments came from Mr Kinross, who claimed that 'food delivery services are carcinogenic.”