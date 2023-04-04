Edit Account-Sign Out
Young Bognor Regis Town fan wins prestigious award

Young Jack Lockwood scored a massive goal for Bognor Regis Town when he was handed a prestigious award from Bognor mayor Cllr John Barrett for all of his hard work on behalf of the Rocks.

By Carl Eldridge
Published 4th Apr 2023, 19:43 BST

Jack is a huge supporter of the club and attends a lot of the games with his dad Andi and both are known for their fervent backing of the team.

And after matches at Nyewood Lane, Jack is the first to scour the terraces for litter as he ensures the ground is spick and span after the fans have departed.

Jack was nominated to be considered by Bognor Regis Town Council as a candidate for its Young Citizen of the Year Award.

Jack Lockwood with his young citizen award
Jack Lockwood with his young citizen award

After careful consideration, Jack won. He received his honour at a council celebration as well as before the game against Billericay Town last week when club general manager Simon Cook replicated the presentation.

Rocks boss Robbie Blake was among the first to congratulate Jack, saying: “The work that Jack does and the support he gives the lads is incredible and we are so proud of him here at the club. Well done, Jack and huge congratulations on your success.”

Simon Cook added: “We are delighted that Jack’s hard work has been recognised and we really enjoyed hosting him and his family in the boardroom when we played Billericay by way of our own acknowledgement at his achievement.”

Jack Lockwood at the presentation with the town mayor
Jack Lockwood at the presentation with the town mayor

His parents, Paula and Andi, took to Facebook to speak of their pride in the achievement: “Super proud parent moment! We were special guests of Bognor Regis Town Council and the mayor as Jack was presented with Young Citizen of the Year Award. He was nominated by the Rocks after all his hard work, litter picking after every game and also for his dedication to the club. Also mentioned was his service and dedication to the church. So proud.”

