Jack is a huge supporter of the club and attends a lot of the games with his dad Andi and both are known for their fervent backing of the team.
And after matches at Nyewood Lane, Jack is the first to scour the terraces for litter as he ensures the ground is spick and span after the fans have departed.
Jack was nominated to be considered by Bognor Regis Town Council as a candidate for its Young Citizen of the Year Award.
After careful consideration, Jack won. He received his honour at a council celebration as well as before the game against Billericay Town last week when club general manager Simon Cook replicated the presentation.
Rocks boss Robbie Blake was among the first to congratulate Jack, saying: “The work that Jack does and the support he gives the lads is incredible and we are so proud of him here at the club. Well done, Jack and huge congratulations on your success.”
Simon Cook added: “We are delighted that Jack’s hard work has been recognised and we really enjoyed hosting him and his family in the boardroom when we played Billericay by way of our own acknowledgement at his achievement.”
His parents, Paula and Andi, took to Facebook to speak of their pride in the achievement: “Super proud parent moment! We were special guests of Bognor Regis Town Council and the mayor as Jack was presented with Young Citizen of the Year Award. He was nominated by the Rocks after all his hard work, litter picking after every game and also for his dedication to the club. Also mentioned was his service and dedication to the church. So proud.”