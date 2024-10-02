Young carer from Eastbourne wins BBC Make a Difference Award

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Oliver Davis, aged 14, from Eastbourne, has won a BBC Make a Difference Award for Surrey and Sussex, for his role as a young carer.

Since he was just 8 years old, Oliver has cared for his mum Wendy, who lives with significant cardiac issues and the long term effects of a stroke.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Oliver saved my life at just 8 years old when I collapsed in the night. I went on to have open heart surgery and Oliver has been caring for me ever since. Life changed again 3 years ago when I had a stroke. This caused hemiplegia on my right side, so my right hand and foot still don't work correctly, and I don't have feeling in them. I get stroke fatigue and Oliver has stepped up and helped me more day to day since then.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“What amazes me about him is that he doesn’t just help me with daily practical tasks, he motivates me daily to help me with my physio and challenges me to push myself to improve my physical and mental health. And he never complains about being a young carer.”

Oliver with his award

Oliver says, “I enjoy making somebody else’s life better other than my own. It’s not something that I can change, so I just take it day by day, see what happens and take it from there. I think it’s very important to make a difference, not only to yourself but in others. I'm really honoured to have been nominated and it feels great to have won this award.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since 2021, Oliver has been supported by the Young Carers Service at Care for the Carers. The Young Carers Service supports young carers, aged 5 to 17 years, living, attending school or caring for someone in East Sussex. It aims to support young carers before they reach crisis point and to help their physical and mental wellbeing, with fun activities, regular groups and outings.

Oliver says, of Care for the Carers and Carers Trust, two of the charities he supports, “The charities I work with have made me feel proud to be a young carer and have helped me understand my role. They really see and understand how hard caring can be, especially the responsibility and effect it can have on your mental health some days. It helps knowing I'm not alone and they help me to improve the lives for other young carers by inviting me to meetings and by listening to me."

Sarah Pickard, Head of Services at Care for the Carers said, “We are all so proud of Oliver for this well-deserved award. He is an amazing young carer and is also passionate about the identification and recognition of young carers, being involved on a national and local level as a voice for young carers. It is so important that young carers are recognised for what they do, so we are delighted that he won. Well done Oliver (and all young carers) for the difference you make to others’ lives!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Oliver with his proud mum

If you are a young carer or young adult carer or know someone who is and would like to know more about the support that Care for the Carers provides, you can find out more by emailing [email protected], or phoning 01323 738390.