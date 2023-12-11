Young conservationists create Christmas bottle tree in Bexhill

Bexhill’s Young Pollinators group has created a Christmas tree with a difference in Bexhill.

The eye-catching tree, which is on display in Devonshire Square, is made from recycled green plastic bottles. It was created by the local young people with the help of Bexhill Town Cancel and The Old Ambulance Centre.

The young people also took time to help decorate the new larger replacement Christmas tree that arrived in Devonshire Square on Friday, after people complained about the original tree being too small.

It was decorated with donated baubles and the Toby’s Wish decorations that adorned last year’s tree.

In November, members of the Young Pollinators took part in an oceans Symposium event in Bexhill.

Group founder Lindsay White said: “Young Pollinators is sponsored by Southern Water and would love new members to join the group (ages 10-16).”

You can find out more by visiting their Facebook page or contacting Lindsay at [email protected].

Have you read? In pictures: Bexhill Christmas Tree Festival

1 . Bexhill's Young Pollinators with their Green Bottle Christmas Tree in Devonshire Square. Bexhill's Young Pollinators with their Green Bottle Christmas Tree in Devonshire Square. Photo: Submitted

2 . Bexhill's Young Pollinators with their Green Bottle Christmas Tree in Devonshire Square. Bexhill's Young Pollinators with their Green Bottle Christmas Tree in Devonshire Square. Photo: Submitted

3 . Bexhill's Young Pollinators with their Green Bottle Christmas Tree in Devonshire Square. Bexhill's Young Pollinators with their Green Bottle Christmas Tree in Devonshire Square. Photo: Submitted

4 . Bexhill's Young Pollinators decorating the replacement Christmas tree in Devonshire Square, Bexhill. Bexhill's Young Pollinators decorating the replacement Christmas tree in Devonshire Square, Bexhill. Photo: Submitted