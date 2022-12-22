Mid Sussex youngsters who helped design a woodland seat for the Platinum Jubilee of Queen Elizabeth II saw the finished result this week.

Ten-year-old Charlotte from Lindfield, six-year-old Eliza from Horsted Keynes and 12-year-old Maisie visited Burgess Hill Shed on Tuesday, December 20, after winning Mid Sussex District Council’s ‘Design a woodland seat’ competition.

Burgess Hill Shed had used the girls’ winning designs to create the beautiful bench and the youngsters received a commemorative Jubilee coin and a certificate from Mid Sussex District Council deputy chairman Phillip Coote.

Councillor Coote said: “This is a unique commemoration of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II in this momentous year. It is hugely encouraging to see the ideas of these young people being brought to life in such a beautiful way by these skilled craftsmen at Burgess Hill Shed.”

The bench features detailed scrolls on the arm rests to symbolise life, honour, and commemoration. There are national flower emblems of the daffodil, shamrock, thistle, and rose on ceramic plaques along the bench as well to show the Queen’s ties with the four UK nations. The centrepiece of the bench is a crown and an inscription that marks the Jubilee.

Eric Palmer of Burgess Hill Shed said: “It was a privilege to have been involved in this project, along with our colleagues at The Kiln. Taking inspiration from the ideas of the young people gave us both a challenge and an opportunity to showcase skills in the creation of this one-of-a-kind bench.”

The District Council said the bench was made from stock seasoned timber to make sure it is durable. The wood has also been finished and treated to protect it from the elements.

The bench will now be placed alongside 250 new trees that Mid Sussex District Council has planted at Ashenground Woods Nature Reserve in Haywards Heath. These trees are part of The Queen’s Green Canopy, a network of trees, avenues, copses and woodlands planted across the UK in honour of the Queen’s 70 years of service.

