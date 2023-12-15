A young dolphin has been found ‘stranded’ on a beach in Sussex.

The dolphin was found on Hove beach on Monday, December 11 by Rob Deaville.

The young sea creature was found with two deep lacerations to the body, which had been potentially caused by impact from a propellor.

Rob said: “I recovered this young female common dolphin found stranded in Hove where there were two deep lacerations to the body plainly evidence of propeller impact.

A young dolphin has been found ‘stranded’ on a beach in Sussex. Picture :Rob Deaville

“I am hoping that an examination at The ZSL Institute of Zoology will shed more light on whether a shipstrike occurred whilst alive.”

Common dolphins, which can be spotted all around the UK, are an offshore species but often come close to shore to feed.

The tragedy comes after a ‘superpod’ of up to 500 dolphins had been spotted off the Sussex coast.