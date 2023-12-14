Young duo raise a phenomenal £1,773 to support a local meals on wheels charity

Two charitable 16-year-olds from Sussex, Brooke and Monty, were determined to make a difference to older and disabled people in the community by taking on a 100K in 24hrs walking challenge on 25th October 2023.

Motivated by a shared commitment to make a difference, Brooke and Monty set out on their ambitious trek to help raise funds for Health & Independent Living Support (HILS), a charity that helps support older and disabled people to stay happy, healthy, and independent. A local charity to them both, the teenagers saw the impact that the charity's work has in the community and felt compelled to contribute in a meaningful way.

The arduous journey, which spanned through day and night, took the young adventurers from towns to clifftops, across the South Downs, and finishing at Birling Gap. This inspiring display of physical and mental resilience has resonated with supporters and well-wishers throughout the community and together helped them raise a phenomenal £1,773 for the charity.

Brooke said; “We set off with a great walking pace during the first 20km and carried on our momentum until the 50km mark which we reached nine hours later. At this point the sun began to set, and the proper challenge began. In the dark it was difficult to navigate our way and we experienced moments of fatigue but carried on strong.

Brooke and Monty

After 80km of walking, Monty began to feel light-headed and showed signs of exhaustion so we decided he couldn’t carry on. I continued with the journey and 20km later found myself at the finish line by 6:00am. I had completed the walk in 21 hours.

We are both very proud that we challenged ourselves and thank everyone who was generous enough to donate. My next challenge is to run 100km as an ultra-marathon challenge and Monty is looking to take part in a biking challenge.”

The funds raised by Brooke and Monty will go directly to benefiting HILS clients and expanding their services further so that they can help even more older and disabled people in the community.

Brooke was also selected as their photographer for the HILS 2024 calendar, which will be sent to every Meals Service client to enjoy throughout the seasons. The calendar is colour-coded in line with their Main Menu so that clients can keep track of which delicious meal they will be receiving each day.

Sarah Wren, HILS CEO, said; "Many of our meals on wheels clients are homebound, and are no longer able to enjoy our amazing countryside and wildlife. The inspiring photos taken by Brooke, and his generosity allowing us to use them for our annual calendar will bring pleasure and enjoyment to thousands of people who HILS is privileged to support."