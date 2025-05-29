Young enterprise iniative at Woodlands Meed, Burgess Hill

Woodlands Meed hosted their first Blossoms and Brews Summer Soiree on 22nd May, with students showcasing their talents. The student enterprise groups had alot to offer, including plants, scones, tea and gifts to purchase at the event at Crafties Crafts, Inspire Cafe, and the Kitchen Garden,

Nola Bennett, Head or Careers and Enterprise at Woodlands Meed said "Our key stage 5 pupils have been planning and running these enterprise projects. We've got our hospitality, retail, and horticultural enterprise. We've also got our year 11 pupils who have organised a fundraiser for a charity in Kenya for people with disabilities, and live music from our students and our partner Hurst College".

Headteacher Adam Rowland said of the school "Each student is offered individualised care and learning, while belonging to an inclusive, understanding and rewarding community. Our dedicated teaching staff all possess skills across a wide range of expertise. Also, we benefit from a strong multi-disciplinary team of medical therapists, providing excellent care for all: speech and language therapy, occupational therapy, special school nurses and physiotherapy. Working together with the knowledgeable and experienced educational staff, they provide a highly personalised and creative curriculum, encouraging all students to achieve their full potential"

1 . SR2505281 (10).jpg Woodlands Meed College held their first Summer Soiree Photo: SR Staff