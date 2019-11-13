Young Farmers raise thousands for air ambulance charity

A group of young farmers from Hailsham raised thousands of pounds for an air ambulance charity.

Hailsham Young Farmers Club (YFC) have raised more than £4,800 for Kent, Surrey and Sussex Air Ambulance.

They donated the money to an Air Ambulance Volunteer at the 75th YFC annual meeting on November 6.

Lynne Harris, executive director of income generation at Air Ambulance Kent, Surrey, and Sussex, said: “As a charity we rely upon the generosity of the public to carry out our work. Without the support of people like the members of Hailsham Young Farmers we wouldn’t be able to continue to save lives.

“The £4,800 these young farmers have raised will help ensure our doctors and paramedics have the medicines, specialist equipment, and fuel to continue to be able to treat patients with life threatening injuries at the scene and on the way to hospital. We are immensely grateful for their support.” The funds were raised at YFC charity events that took place over the last two years.

Events ranged from bonfire and firework events, to Christmas carol singing and a catwalk.

A spokesperson from Hailsham YFC said: “The club chose the Air Ambulance as its latest charity because of the nature of the work that many of our members are involved in; working in remote areas that can be difficult to access.

“Although none of the club members are anticipating needing the Air Ambulance, all were very keen show their support for this great cause.”

On an annual basis, the club supports a charity chosen by its members and raises donations throughout the year.

Air Ambulance Kent Surrey Sussex (AAKSS) is a Helicopter Emergency Medical Service that operates out of Redhill and Rochester.

Its crews of pilots, co-pilots, doctors, and paramedics fly 2,500 missions a year and were the first UK Air Ambulance to operate their helicopters 24/7.

The charity relies on donations from the public to fund the majority of its work.To find out more about Kent, Surrey and Sussex Air Ambulance, visit its website here.