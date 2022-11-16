The extra-curricular FCC Dance Team, representing students from years 7-10, started work on their performance piece back in September. Under the direction of the drama and dance teachers at Felpham , the team choreographed and produced the piece under the theme of ‘Unity’. They then performed to a sold-out audience on November 9, along with seven other local schools.

Miss Crocker, teacher of dance and drama said: “I am really proud of the group. They showed true commitment; working hard on their performance, attending rehearsals twice a week, and rehearsing at home until they felt it was perfect. It was a great experience for them to perform in a professional theatre and to a paying audience and they were very excited about the whole event. We are now busy planning our entry for the next Dance House to be held next term. We are also starting to prepare pieces for our Summer Term FCC Dance Showcase, an event which we are excited to be holding for the first time in 2023.”