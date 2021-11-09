Young filmmakers premiere movies about the environment at Green on Screen event in Lewes

Young people from Lewes premiered four environmentally-themed short films at the Depot independent cinema on Sunday, October 31.

Movies about palm oil, animal poaching, ocean pollution and bees were presented by 12 children, from five Lewes schools, at the Green on Screen event.

The young people spoke at the premiere of their passion for the environment and hope for the future, thanking Depot for providing the creative filmmaking workshop from which the motion pictures were made.

The 12 young filmmakers thanked Depot for providing the creative filmmaking workshops, as well as support from Plastic Free Seaford, Surfers Against Sewage, Green Cuisine Trust, Lewes Climate Hub, Sussex Bees and Wasps Recording Group.

Evie Harries, one of the filmmakers, said: 'I am so grateful to be given this opportunity, the skills I have gained here will be kept with me for life.

“It is really important for young people to be heard - we have great ideas and after all, we are the people who are going to be living on this planet in the next 70 years or so. Our ideas should be listened to."

The Depot-sponsored event kicked off the start of the cinema’s COP26 Climate Action! Festival.

Natasha Padbury, Depot sustainability manager, said of the event: “'After attending a Green United meeting, we just couldn't turn down the opportunity to support these passionate and committed young people to take climate action. We hope our contribution goes some way to creating a thriving future for the next generations”

Green United works with pupils in primary and secondary schools in Lewes to help address specific environmental concerns identified by young people.

