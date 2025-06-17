Young people celebrate their success at Bognor Fire Station

A special pass-out parade at Bognor Regis Fire Station.

Twelve young people have successfully completed the latest EVOLVE course run by West Sussex Fire and Rescue.

EVOLVE is an early intervention programme for young people aged 10-11 to support what is often the difficult transition from primary school to secondary school.

Taking place over five days, the students – from South Bersted C of E Primary School and Southway Primary – took part in a range of activities inspired by the role of a firefighter and designed to develop their self-confidence and resilience.

On June 13, a special pass-out parade took place in front of an audience of proud parents as the students looked back on all they have achieved.

West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service’s Head of Service Delivery, Andy Piller said: “”It was a pleasure to meet the young people who took part in our EVOLVE course and watch them demonstrate their new skills.”

“Throughout the week they have taken part in a range of activities including running hoses, breathing apparatus exercises, ladder drills, team building challenges, and first aid training.

“They have all worked hard and should be very proud of themselves. I hope they will be able to draw on this experience and use the skills they have learnt this week to support them as they move forward in their lives.”

Councillor Duncan Crow, Cabinet Member for Community Support, Fire and Rescue, added: “I would like to congratulate the young people who completed our latest EVOLVE course. The aim of this programme delivered by Targeted Education Team is for every young person to emerge from the course feeling confident, more resilient, and better prepared for this next chapter of their lives. I wish them all the best of luck as they head off to secondary school in September.”

People can find out more about West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service’s Targeted Education programmes at https://www.westsussex.gov.uk/fire-emergencies-and-crime/west-sussex-fire-and-rescue-service/safety-advice-for-young-people/fire-rescue-service-targeted-education/