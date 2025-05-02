Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Young people in town have given the thumbs-up to plans put forward to develop the former bathing pool site in St Leonards, according to developers.

West Marina St Leonards Ltd (WMSLL), a joint venture between the Generator Group and County Gate Properties, said it has received ‘really positive feedback’ from younger residents about the scheme.

Hundreds of people had the chance to give their views on the major development proposals for the former bathing pool and holiday camp site at West Marina at a public exhibition on Friday (May 2) inside Priory Meadow Shopping Centre.

The current proposals include building new homes, tourist accommodation, artists’ studios, children’s play, cafés and a slipway.

Visitors at the exhibition in Priory Meadow on May 2, 2025

Amanda Vint, director south east for West Marina St Leonards Limited, said: “We have had a lot of positive feedback at the exhibition. The feedback we’ve had from younger people has been really positive. We held it in Priory Meadow so as to get a wider town view of on the proposals.

“We have been showing the work we have been doing over the last few years. The site is allocated in the Local Plan for residential-led mixed-use development, to deliver commercial, leisure and residential uses.

“We are putting back new beach huts on the site, a café and some artists’ studios where people can make and sell work. We are also proposing beach lodges which will be available for short-term holiday lets.”

She said the proposals also include an open space, which could be used as a play area or spot for fitness classes.

Sketches showing what the development could look like

Amanda added: “We are proposing to move the cycle and pedestrian lane so it is brought back to the front, immediately behind the beach. At the moment it runs behind the beach huts.

“We will also be providing 25 per cent of housing as affordable housing.”

Visitors were able to leave comments at Friday’s event on sticky notes.

One said: “Good mix of business, commercial and social services on this site development.”

The Old Bathing Pool site in St Leonards.

Another comment described the plans, which are at the pre-planning stage, as ‘very exciting’.

One comment called for an ‘amazing playground with proper equipment’ to be created in the plans.

Resident Godfrey Bevan agreed with the development in principle but said it did not provide ample parking spaces, meaning the area will become ‘quite congested’.

His views were echoed by Gerry Creed, who lives near the area.

West Marina Partnership (WMP), an organisation set up to air the concerns of locals, clubs and organisations over the plans, held an event on April 27 for people to voice their views.

Bryan Fisher, on behalf of WMP, said there was a need for housing but it should be at the western end of the site and be focused on one- to two-bedroom homes of affordable housing.

A recent petition by Save Our Bathing Site (SOBS) was signed by almost 3,300 people, he added.

When the plans were first revealed, a Hastings Borough Council spokesperson announced the conclusion of a joint venture agreement with County Gate Properties supported by Generator Group to bring forward the regeneration scheme.

The council entered into a Development Agreement with West Marina St Leonards Ltd (WMSLL) in October 2021.