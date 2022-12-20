Young people in Hastings explore healthy relationships and impact of domestic violence through film

Young people from Hastings, Sidley and Rye have been working with a local film company to create live performances and films about domestic violence and healthy relationships.

Using funding from the Safer Hastings and Safer Rother Community Safety Partnerships, the young people worked with Prometheus Film Productions on the project and were given the guidance and tools needed to create short stories that explored the important theme.

The young film makers showcased their thought-provoking and moving creations to their families and members of the Safer Hastings and Safer Rother Community Safety Partnerships at East Sussex College.

Cllr Judy Rogers, lead for community safety at Hastings Borough Council, said: “These sessions were a great way to engage with young people and find out their understanding of domestic and what makes a positive and healthy relationship.

"The workshops also provided them with the opportunity to build their skills by learning how to create basic script structures, use editing software, camera and lighting equipment, work as part of a team, and develop a multimedia campaign to generate awareness of the campaign.

“This project is an important step in raising awareness of domestic abuse especially against women and girls and building a safer society.

"We now have a resource we can distribute more widely to reach other young people and show them what healthy relationships are.”

Councillor Hazel Timpe, portfolio holder for communities, culture and tourism at Rother District Council, explained:

“I am delighted that through the Safer Rother Partnership we have been able to help fund these important sessions for young people.

“Projects such as these are key to increasing their understanding of what is and what is not acceptable in a healthy relationship as well as giving them positive opportunities to develop new skills and build confidence.”

The sessions were led by Paul Saunders, a professional actor and filmmaker at Prometheus Film Productions, who was assisted by editor and cameraman Jamie Death, and production coordinator and ex-police officer Jayne Reid.

Paul said: “Working on this project was very inspirational.

"The young people were a fabulous group to work with, who brought creativity and inspiring work that has gained big respect from the film industry since it’s showcase.