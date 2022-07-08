In the latest Lewes District Council cabinet meeting, £50,000 was granted for a new skate park in Newick and £58,250 to refurbish a playpark in Malthouse Way, Cooksbridge.

The council also confirmed that £27,000 would be given for a playground replacement in Hamsey and up to £5,000 to create a shelter for forest school at Chatsworth Park.

Councillor Stephen Gauntlett, Cabinet member for Planning and Infrastructure, said: “This funding is great news for people of all ages across Lewes district, enabling projects to go ahead that will make a positive difference to their lives.

Ouse Valley Way has received £35,000 for enhancements

“I’m delighted too that many of these schemes focus on the environment and improving outdoor spaces as these are crucial for the health and wellbeing of our residents.”

Cabinet councillors approved the latest round of funding from the Community Infrastructure Levy (CIL), with many chosen projects bringing benefits for people’s health and wellbeing.

The CIL is a charge that local authorities can make on developments to raise funds for infrastructure projects, as a result of local development and growth.

The CIL is payable upon commencement of a development and since 2015 the council has collected more than £13.09 million.

Other projects endorsed by the council include CIL contributions of £56,000 for the Cycle Track and Meander Path at Seaford Community Garden and 40,000 for improvements to the pathway in Peacehaven’s Centenary Park.

Ouse Valley Way has received £35,000 for enhancements and Iford Estate has been given £26,000 for pathway resurfacing.

Elsewhere, £19,000 has been granted to build a community garden adjacent to the premises and £11,196 was granted for Seaford Salts Walkway improvements.

Community facilities also in line for CIL funding include:

£30,364 for final works to Wivelsfield Village Hall

£24,415 for refurbishment of changing facilities at Hillcrest Boxing Club in Newhaven

£5,000 for Newhaven and Seaford Sailing Club’s changing and disabled access facilities