Young people will get chance to 'reimagine' Bognor Town centre

Commissioned by youth organisation Artswork in partnership with Arun District Council and Bognor’s Business Improvement District (BID), the project will see young people from across the town working with an establishing photographer to capture their ideas for the future of the town centre.

The photographer, who goes by his first name Lewis and has been running photography workshops since 2006, and said he was ‘very excited’ about the project: “I am hoping that I can inspire them as much as I know they are going to inspire me.”

‘Our Town’ will kick off with a launch event at the Place St Maur on September 3, where a range of free family arts events will be held.

Heather Allen, BID co-ordinator said: “It’s absolutely vital that everyone’s voice is heard in the discussions around town centres. This is a fantastic opportunity to raise the volume of young people’s voices in those conversations, which is why the BID was so keen to work with Artswork to develop this project.”

"Youth led working is at the heart of Artswork’s mission to improve access to creativity and culture for all, and we hope this project will put the ideas and

creativity of local children and young people right at the heart of thinking about Bognor Regis’s redevelopment,’ added Programme Manager Beccy East of Artswork .