Young rescue dog needs end-of-life home in Sussex after fatal diagnosis

Three-year-old Akita Reon was taken into care at Rescue Remedies Dog Rescue on ‘welfare grounds’, along with her brother Haruto.

Despite a difficult start to life, the charity said she is a ‘big sweetheart, with a soft and gentle soul’.

Reon’s online profile describes her as ‘the bestest friend you could wish for’ and a ‘very loving girl who loves her kisses and, most of all, her cuddles’.

According to the charity, Reon is ‘a real gem who has so much to give’.

Sadly, last month, Reon was diagnosed with Polycystic Kidney Disease – a condition that causes multiple cysts to develop, and can lead to chronic kidney disease and eventually kidney failure.

The charity is now working hard to find her a foster placement or an end-of-life home, but this means it’s likely she will no longer be able to live with her brother.

A spokesperson for the charity said: “We are very upset and coming to terms with the sad news.

"She is such a special dog and we are happy to home her individually if that means she gets out of kennels sooner.

“In an ideal world Reon would be homed with Haruto, as they are bonded and share a kennel. But pairs usually spend much longer in rescue and are more difficult to find homes for.”

Reon has a ‘playful side’ and enjoys bouncing around the paddocks, according to the charity. However, vets have said she has a ‘poor prognosis’.

The spokesperson added: “She could be placed on a special diet but it wouldn't have a great impact.

“Her two blood tests within three weeks apart show definite decline.”

The charity added that if she doesn’t find a home, she will have to stay in kennels.

Could you provide Reon with a loving end-of-life home or a foster placement?

Click here for more information.

Rescue Remedies, located near Gatwick, asks all applicants to read the re-homing information carefully, especially its on-lead commitment which requires all of its dogs to be kept on leads.

