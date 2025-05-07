Young runners from Southwick celebrate Worthing Family Mile success

Elaine Hammond
By Elaine Hammond

Communities Champion

Published 7th May 2025, 09:58 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Three young runners from Southwick have raised £165 for Ferring-based charity Wadars Animal Rescue, supporting each other to complete the Worthing Family Mile at RUN-FEST.

Hector Downes, 11, his sister Polly, seven, and their cousin Flo Brehaut, ten, have been raising money for charity through their running for several years and Hector and Flo have even earned a Blue Peter Badge for their efforts.

Proud grandmother Patricia Downes said: "This year will be my grandson Hector's fourth Worthing Family Mile to raise much-needed funds for local charity Wadars.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"He was joined by his younger sister Polly and cousin Flo. Polly ran for Dogs Trust and Flo for Cats Protection last time. All three children managed to raise a combined total of £165 for Wadars.

Hector Downes, his sister Polly, seven, and their cousin Flo Brehaut with their medalsHector Downes, his sister Polly, seven, and their cousin Flo Brehaut with their medals
Hector Downes, his sister Polly, seven, and their cousin Flo Brehaut with their medals

"It was Flo third year and Polly’s second. The children thoroughly enjoyed taking part and will no doubt be entering again for the 2026 event. We are all immensely very proud of them and their perseverance in finishing the race."

The children all attend Eastrbrook Primary Academy in Southwick.

Related topics:SouthwickFerring

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice