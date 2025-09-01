Young Sussex mum with terminal cancer ends treatment to focus on twins
Brave Penny Carpenter was first diagnosed with cancer when she found a lump in her breast in 2023 but despite undergoing a double mastectomy, the cancer later returned with a vengeance.
She had radiotherapy, chemotherapy and immunotherapy. But, said Penny’s mum Tracey Ramsey: “It’s a very aggressive cancer and has now spread to her lungs, bones and liver."
But 31-year-old Penny, who lives in Crawley, is determined to make the most of what time she has left making memories with her twin girls, Lilly-Jean and Frankie-Lin.
Tracey has set up a fundraiser to help her achieve her dreams which has now raised more than £5,400. See https://www.gofundme.com/f/pennys-wishes
“Penny would love to make as many beautiful memories with her girls as she can, taking them to zoos and on adventures with the help of her loving family,” said Tracey.
"She also wants to make fun memories with her closest friends. She would dearly love to provide for her girls’ future. As a family, we will make sure that Penny and her girls get to do lovely things together.”
Penny’s brother Max added: “We are trying our best to give her as much joy as possible with her time left and help her make as many memories for her little girls to cherish.”
Meanwhile, Penny has written out birthday cards for her much-loved girls up until their 21st birthday. She has also made lots of photo albums and has been recording stories for them.
The community has also come together to support Penny and help with fundraising. Southwater Ladies FC and Horsham Eagles FC have agreed to put on a charity match to help raise money for Penny and her girls.
It will be held on Sunday September 7 with kick off at 11.30am at Southwater Sports Club in Church Lane, Southwater.
They are also currently seeking donations for a raffle from local businesses and individuals and say that every donation will directly go to Penny and her twin daughters.