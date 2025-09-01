Young Sussex mum with terminal cancer ends treatment to focus on twins

A West Sussex mum with terminal cancer has decided to end her treatment to focus on making memories for her two-year-old twin daughters.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brave Penny Carpenter was first diagnosed with cancer when she found a lump in her breast in 2023 but despite undergoing a double mastectomy, the cancer later returned with a vengeance.

She had radiotherapy, chemotherapy and immunotherapy. But, said Penny’s mum Tracey Ramsey: “It’s a very aggressive cancer and has now spread to her lungs, bones and liver."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But 31-year-old Penny, who lives in Crawley, is determined to make the most of what time she has left making memories with her twin girls, Lilly-Jean and Frankie-Lin.

Penny with her cherished twin daughters. Penny has stopped cancer treatment to spend time making memories for her girls

Tracey has set up a fundraiser to help her achieve her dreams which has now raised more than £5,400. See https://www.gofundme.com/f/pennys-wishes

“Penny would love to make as many beautiful memories with her girls as she can, taking them to zoos and on adventures with the help of her loving family,” said Tracey.

"She also wants to make fun memories with her closest friends. She would dearly love to provide for her girls’ future. As a family, we will make sure that Penny and her girls get to do lovely things together.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Penny’s brother Max added: “We are trying our best to give her as much joy as possible with her time left and help her make as many memories for her little girls to cherish.”

Meanwhile, Penny has written out birthday cards for her much-loved girls up until their 21st birthday. She has also made lots of photo albums and has been recording stories for them.

The community has also come together to support Penny and help with fundraising. Southwater Ladies FC and Horsham Eagles FC have agreed to put on a charity match to help raise money for Penny and her girls.

It will be held on Sunday September 7 with kick off at 11.30am at Southwater Sports Club in Church Lane, Southwater.

They are also currently seeking donations for a raffle from local businesses and individuals and say that every donation will directly go to Penny and her twin daughters.