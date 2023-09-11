BREAKING
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Former ITV News presenter reveals dementia diagnosis
Daniel Khalife arrested by police after escaping HMP Wandsworth
Danny Masterson sentenced 30 years to life in prison
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62

Young talent and scooter spectacular at Bognorphenia event - in pictures

A celebration of young people took place at Hotham Park in Bognor this weekend (September 9 to 10) – take a look at pictures from the event below.
Megan Baker
By Megan Baker
Published 11th Sep 2023, 11:49 BST
Updated 11th Sep 2023, 12:13 BST

The Our Generation Young People’s Day event, run by not-for-profit group Bognorphenia, facilitates the coming together of young people from a range of backgrounds through the medium of music, arts and performance.

The weekend-long event saw young performers, dancers, singers and DJs showcasing their talent by taking to the stage on Saturday.

Bognorphenia Day then took place on Sunday as crowds gathered to enjoy a spectacular scooter rally.

Take a look at pictures from the weekend below.

Crowds enjoyed the spectacular scooter rally which took place at Bognorphenia this weekend.

1. Bognorphenia - in pictures

Crowds enjoyed the spectacular scooter rally which took place at Bognorphenia this weekend. Photo: Steve Grove

Young people showed off their talent at the event.

2. Bognorphenia - in pictures

Young people showed off their talent at the event. Photo: Neil Cooper

Crowds enjoyed the spectacular scooter rally which took place at Bognorphenia this weekend.

3. Bognorphenia - in pictures

Crowds enjoyed the spectacular scooter rally which took place at Bognorphenia this weekend. Photo: Steve Grove

Crowds came together to celebrate the talent of young people in Bognor.

4. Bognorphenia - in pictures

Crowds came together to celebrate the talent of young people in Bognor. Photo: Neil Cooper

Previous
1 / 8
Next Page
Related topics:Bognor