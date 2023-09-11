Young talent and scooter spectacular at Bognorphenia event - in pictures
A celebration of young people took place at Hotham Park in Bognor this weekend (September 9 to 10) – take a look at pictures from the event below.
The Our Generation Young People’s Day event, run by not-for-profit group Bognorphenia, facilitates the coming together of young people from a range of backgrounds through the medium of music, arts and performance.
The weekend-long event saw young performers, dancers, singers and DJs showcasing their talent by taking to the stage on Saturday.
Bognorphenia Day then took place on Sunday as crowds gathered to enjoy a spectacular scooter rally.
Take a look at pictures from the weekend below.
