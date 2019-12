Uckfield’s Roman Griffin Davies, star of the film Jojo Rabbit, has been nominated for a Golden Globe Award.

His nomination is as Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy alongside superstars like Daniel Craig and Leonardo DiCaprio.

In the film Jojo Rabbit, his mother is played by Scarlett Johansson.

A special screening of the movie, which is due to be released in January, was held at Uckfield Picture House earlier this month when Roman introduced the film.