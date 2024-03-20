Young volunteers celebrate hospice experience

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

St Wilfrid’s Hospice held the special evening to mark the end of its Young Clinical Volunteers (YCV) programme. The hospice provides high-quality care and support for people across Eastbourne and the surrounding areas with life-limiting illnesses.

All YCV participants are aged between 16 and 23 and interested in a career in the healthcare sector. Supported by a mentor, they undertook a four-hour shift every week, shadowing nurses and healthcare assistants on the Inpatient Unit.

The programme teaches the 15 Standards of the Care Certificate, which includes basic life support, fluids and nutrition, and infection prevention and control.

The Young Clinical Volunteers celebrate

Darci Rusell-Murphy took part in the programme and said: ‘There were so many opportunities available, including meeting a diverse variety of patients, observing and taking part in personal care, and working with a multi-disciplinary team of professionals. Volunteering at a hospice at such a young age may seem intimidating or scary, however everybody is supportive and understanding.’

Vicky Ford, Voluntary Services Manager at St Wilfrid’s, said: ‘It was wonderful to celebrate the achievements of our YCVs. They tell us they get a lot out of their time here, and our patients also feedback that they enjoy meeting and chatting to the YCVs. I think we’re unusual in offering young people this opportunity, and it’s a great way for them to gain experience in the medical sector. It also looks good on their CVs.’