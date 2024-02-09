Young woman reported missing from Worthing - Dial 999 if you see her
Megan, 20, was last seen at 2am today (Friday, February 9), in the Salvington area, police said.
"Megan is 5ft 4in of petite build, with long hair,” a police spokesperson said.
"She also has several tattoos, including one on her left foot that goes up to her ankle and one on her wrist, with an angel, and a tattoo of flowers on her left forearm.
“She was last seen wearing a fluffy white cropped jacket and white Ugg boots.”
Officers are ‘concerned for her welfare’ and are ‘appealing for information’, police said.
Anyone who sees her or knows her whereabouts is asked to call 999 and quote serial 107 of 09/02.