Megan, 20, was last seen at 2am today (Friday, February 9), in the Salvington area, police said.

"Megan is 5ft 4in of petite build, with long hair,” a police spokesperson said.

"She also has several tattoos, including one on her left foot that goes up to her ankle and one on her wrist, with an angel, and a tattoo of flowers on her left forearm.

“She was last seen wearing a fluffy white cropped jacket and white Ugg boots.”

Officers are ‘concerned for her welfare’ and are ‘appealing for information’, police said.