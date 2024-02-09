Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Megan, 20, was reported missing this morning (Friday, February 9), police said.

Sussex Police has thanked the public for sharing the appeal.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “We’re pleased to say 20-year-old Megan, reported missing from Worthing this morning, has been found. Thank you for your concerns.”

A young woman who was reported missing from Worthing has been found by Sussex Police. Picture by National World

