Young woman reported missing from Worthing found by Sussex Police
Megan, 20, was reported missing this morning (Friday, February 9), police said.
Sussex Police has thanked the public for sharing the appeal.
A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “We’re pleased to say 20-year-old Megan, reported missing from Worthing this morning, has been found. Thank you for your concerns.”
