Your Bexhill and Battle Observer is in shops now!

Susan Barnes, registered manager at the Royal British Legion’s Mais House House veterans’ care home, in Hastings Road, Bexhill, is to receive an MBE for services to veterans.

In other news, plans to open a games arcade within the former Debenhams building in Hastings have been given the go ahead.

The application sought permission for a change of use of part of the first floor of the building, allowing the operation of a games arcade.

Finally, a new football stadium in the town has been approved, despite the council’s stated intention not to sell land needed for the development to go ahead.

The application from Hastings United Football Club includes plans to build a 1,950 capacity stadium at the Tilekiln Playing Fields, together with a sports hall, parking and two 3G pitches – as well as 86 new homes at The Pilot Field.