Your chance to be a Community News Reporter in Newhaven for the Sussex Express

The Community News Project needs you. A partnership between Meta, local news publishers and the NCTJ, the community news project is creating up to 100 community reporter roles around the UK.

In this area, National World is looking to hire a reporter to work for the Sussex Express, covering Newhaven.

Previous journalism experience or education is not essential. We want people who are passionate about local news, care about their communities, and want to make a difference for people living in them.

We’re especially keen to hear from people who believe they can help make our newsrooms more representative of the communities they serve.

It's important to note this job is an 18 month fixed contract only and salary is around £19,000 per annum, based on experience.

About the role:

Your main role will be to engage with people in specific communities to curate, collate and create content relevant to them. You will build and act as the point of contact for online communities by engaging with and seeking out content either written by you or from members of those communities.

You will also receive industry-leading digital journalism training which you will then share into your newsrooms, as well as gold-standard NCTJ journalism training to become a fully-trained journalist.

It is a home-working role but you will expect to spend a lot of time in your community.

About you:

In order to be considered, you need to have at least 5 GCSEs with Maths and English at a grade C or above (or equivalent).

We welcome applicants who are currently doing a completely different job, and want to make a career change to become a journalist.

We are offering two routes into journalism as a result of this scheme:

- For applicants with no previous NCTJ qualifications, we are offering training towards the Diploma in Journalism, the qualification that editors look for when hiring trainee-level journalists. Intensive training will be combined with on-the-job experience, reporting in local communities.

- For applicants who already hold the Diploma in Journalism, there is the option to combine your CNP role with further, advanced training towards the NCTJ’s senior level qualification, the National Qualification in Journalism (NQJ), which marks the transition from junior to senior reporter.

We are committed to equal opportunity for all. We may collect relevant data for monitoring as part of our candidate registration process. We will be reviewing applications as they are received so please don't delay in submitting your application.

Details on how to apply

If you feel this job is for you, please send CV and covering letter explaining why you’re the right person for the job to [email protected] and [email protected]