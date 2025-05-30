Your chance to comment on controversial Graffham village pub extension

Some of the landscape plans for the site.

A Parish Council is set to give residents and business owners alike a chance to voice their concerns about a proposed pub extension in Graffham.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Graffham Parish Council’s planning committee meeting is set to take place on Wednesday June 4, and councillors say it’s the perfect opportunity for residents to speak out against plans to expand the The Woodcote, a pub on Woodcote Lane.

The deadline for members of the public to register comments is June 3, and the South Downs National Park Authority (SDNPA) – the local authority responsible for deciding on the plans – has until August 1 to make a decision. But comments made by members of the public at the Graffham Parish Council meeting on June 4 will help shape the its final response to the plans. To comment before the deadline, search the SDNPA planning portal for application reference SDNP/25/01323/FUL

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Some say the application, which would see the pub triple in size by building on nearby agricultural land, is the biggest change the village has seen in decades. Pub owners would demolish six guest suites – the site of former farm outbuildings – and replace them with a 16 new lodges in a field further south. The current building, meanwhile, would be converted into a bar and bistro aiming for a green Michelin star.

But locals worry the new project, if approved, could obstruct a roadside view of the South Downs – one of the only such views in Graffham – while simultaneously threatening flora and fauna in an area historically known as Graffham Marsh.

Since submission, the application has been subject to dozens of complaints from residents, many citing the same concerns. “It is totally inappropriate to construct such a large commercial business in a peaceful area of the South Downs National Park,” reads one letter from resident Robin Brind. “The outbuilding appears to be much greater in size than is required unless an alternative future use is envisaged by the applicant, as yet unspecified. As the existing six residential units have a reported very low occupancy rate of just 40 per cent.

"There can be little or no benefit to the local community if this development is permitted to proceed. There is a real need to preserve the integrity of this part of the South Downs National Park where

maintaining the the tranquillity and beauty of the surrounding countryside are paramount.”