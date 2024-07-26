Your chance to have a say on plans to merge Bognor Regis and Littlehampton parking discs into one

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Arun District Council is offering residents a chance to have their say on newly announced plans to merge the Bognor Regis and Littlehampton parking discs into one.

Following changes made to the production and distribution of the parking disc schemes in Littlehampton and Bognor Regis, Arun District Council is now proposing to merge the two separate schemes into one, giving customers the chance to park and shop in either town using just one disc. The same car parks will apply under the revised scheme, and the discs will continue to be available digitally, via the app, and physically. It has also been proposed that the digital disc be priced cheaper than the physical disc, in order to reflect the reduced production and administration costs.

Cllr Sue Wallsgrove, Environment Committee Chair made clear a parking disc covering both town centres might put Arun District ahead of the curve: “Being able to buy a parking disc for a one-off fee, and then use the participating car parks for no extra charge is rare, not many areas offer this, and it enables visitors and residents to visit our towns without parking expenses.”

The proposals come following the introduction of the app-based disc several months ago. The council had, at one point, planned to do away with the physical disc entirely but resident’s feedback made clear that the physical product was still necessary for customers unable to access the Arun District Council app.