Your chance to have your say on transport improvement proposals in Chichester

Members of the public have been given a chance to have their say on transport improvement proposals in Chichester.

The proposals cover two east-west routes in the Chichester area: the A286 Oaklands Way and the A285 between Chichester and Tangmere, and officers hope that, if approved, they will help make sustainable transport facilities safer, easier to use and more convenient.

West Sussex County Council is asking residents to comment on the proposals after initial public engagement in Spring, which suggested general public support for the two projects. It showed that

52 per cent of respondents were in favour of the A286 Oaklands Way scheme, and 60 per cent of respondents were in support of the A285 Chichester to Tangmere Sustainable Transport Corridor.

An artist's impression of the road works. Photo: West Sussex County Council.

Following that positive feedback, design proposals have been put forward for comment.

Both routes are already well-used by residents travelling to schools or work, and the aim is to make walking and cycling an easier and more attractive alternative to other modes of transport. The proposals are part of the county council’s transport strategy for Chichester, which includes improving the A27, promoting better public transport and providing electric vehicle charging points.

The council has proposed two options for improving the A286 Oaklands Way between the Northgate Gyratory and College Lane, both of which will help to improve walking and cycling facilities between the city centre, the University of Chichester and St Richard’s Hospital.

The proposed route improvements between between Chichester and Tangmere include to the A285 Westhampnett Road and walking and cycling connections between Chichester and Tangmere. If plans go ahead, the route would also connect to a new foot and cycle bridge over the A27, which is being delivered as part of the Shopwhyke Lakes development.

Full details of both routes can be found on the county council’s consultation page, and users are encouraged to take a look and tell the council what they think by completing the survey Feedback provided will help develop the designs as they evolve, making sure they are as well suited as possible to the needs of users and residents. The schemes are at a very early stage and no decisions have been made yet, but the right feedback could help make sure they are as effective as possible.

Whether the schemes are built or not depends on whether or not the council secures central government grant funding. If that happens, it may well be several years before any changes on the ground take place.

The consultation is open until 11.55pm on Monday, 18 December and drop ins have been arranged to give people the chance to view the proposals in person and speak to members of the design team. They will be held at the following dates, times and places:

Bassil Shippam Centre, Tozer Way, Chichester, PO19 7LG, Tuesday 28 November, 5pm to 8pm

Jubilee Hall, New Park Centre, New Park Road, Chichester, PO19 7XY, Thursday 30 November, 4pm to 8pm