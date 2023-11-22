Your chance to help improve Bognor Regis town centre as wayfinding workshop set to take place
Residents and visitors making their way into the town centre on Saturday for the Christmas light switch on have also been invited to a Wayfinding Community Design workshop at The_Track in Bognor Regis Railway Station.
Organised by the Bognor Regis Regeneration Board, the event will take place from 3pm to 6pm and everyone is invited for a hot drink and a chat about the future of the town.
The workshop focuses on wayfinding in the town centre, which is the use of signage, colour and other design elements to help visitors navigate the space. Through clever use of all those elements and more town planners are keen to make Bognor Regis easier to navigate, more visually appealing and better connected. “Bognor Regis has a lot to offer,” a spokesperson said: “But it’s not currently very well signposted! Visitors arriving at the station are directed into the town or towards the sea. And the key destinations within the town – the station, the retail area, the beach promenade, the University and Butlins – aren’t well linked..”
The workshop was announced after the Regeneration Board secured a significant grant from Arun District Council’s allocation of the UK Shared Prosperity Fund to run a community led design process until March next year. The grant also covers the installations of the resulting designs along a series of key routes.