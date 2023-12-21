Your chance to own a slice of Bognor Regis history as apartment in Hotham Park House goes up for sale

A three bedroom apartment in Bognor’s historic Hotham Park House has gone to market at a guide price of £950,000.

The property, which is purchasable under a 107 year lease from freehold owners Arun District Council, is a characteristic example of 18th century architecture and benefits from a grade II listing, meaning the lucky buyer will be living in a treasured piece of town history.

Alongside the three beautifully appointed bedrooms, the property – which is one of four apartments in Hotham Park House – features several original features, including cornices, folding wooden shutters, fireplace surrounds and exceptionally high ceilings which flood the property with light.

Buyers will also get to enjoy the property’s grand entrance hall, with a sweeping staircase to the first floor, a cloakroom, an impressive drawing room, a morning room with beautiful patio doors, as well as a large private garden featuring a Gardener’s Bothy. Alongside the market cost, the property also comes with a £5,000 annual service and maintenance charge.

