Runners and joggers from across Sussex are being invited to enter the Focus 10k on Sunday May 14 near Lewes to support a well loved Sussex children’s charity.

The run takes place on for the second year at the stunning Vuggles Farm on the Sutton Hall Estate between Barcombe and Newick. All money raised from the 10k, 5k and Mini Mile will go to Chailey Heritage Foundations' specialist therapeutic horse-riding provision, which helps transform lives at its base in North Chailey. Chailey Heritage Foundation provides education and care services and is one of the UK’s leading centres for children and young people with complex neurodisabilities.

The run starts from 9.30am. Will Folkes, Chailey's Head of Fundraising, said: "This is our last call to welcome entrants of all ages. It really is a fun day out, whether you want to run 10k, 5k or the Mini Mile. You can also come along and cheer friends and family on. It will be a real fun atmosphere with our Race Village.

"There will be souvenir water bottles and other goodies on sale, water provided for the runners, winners' medals, and a medal for every finisher."

The venue for the run is this beautiful Sussex estate

Patchwork Farm is an amazing provision at Chailey Heritage Foundation. It provides a unique learning experience and includes pigs, pygmy goats, chickens, geese, tortoises, sheep, donkeys, guinea pigs and a Shetland pony.

Will said: "The farm offers a calming, outside space where young people can enjoy spending time with the animals as well as providing benefits such as confidence building and developing language and communication skills. Your support makes a huge difference to the lives of young people in our care. That is why we'd love to see you at the event on Sunday."

You can sign up to run at www.chf.org.uk/focus10K.html

The charity's farm allows children with disabilities to interact with animals