The pub has a fascinating history. A century ago the pub was known as The Polegate Inn. It was frequented during the First World War by wounded ANZAC soldiers while convalescing at a nearby hospital.
It was these Australians who declared the pub 'fair dinkum'.
The community pub has open fires, a pretty rear garden and regular barbeques on the front patio in the afternoon. It also has a popular games area with pool table.
A spokesperson for Harvey’s said: “Are you ready to run your own successful pub and be part of a great community? If so we have this excellent opportunity for you.”
For more details on the tenancy, go to www.harveys.org.uk/available-tenancies.