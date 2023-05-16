Harvey’s of Lewes brewery has announced that tenancy has become available for their pub The Dinkum in Polegate High Street.

The pub has a fascinating history. A century ago the pub was known as The Polegate Inn. It was frequented during the First World War by wounded ANZAC soldiers while convalescing at a nearby hospital.

It was these Australians who declared the pub 'fair dinkum'.

The community pub has open fires, a pretty rear garden and regular barbeques on the front patio in the afternoon. It also has a popular games area with pool table.

A tenancy has become available to run this Eastbourne area pub

A spokesperson for Harvey’s said: “Are you ready to run your own successful pub and be part of a great community? If so we have this excellent opportunity for you.”

For more details on the tenancy, go to www.harveys.org.uk/available-tenancies.