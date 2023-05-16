Edit Account-Sign Out
Your chance to take over popular Harvey's pub in the Eastbourne area

Harvey’s of Lewes brewery has announced that tenancy has become available for their pub The Dinkum in Polegate High Street.

By Andy Hemsley
Published 16th May 2023, 14:51 BST

The pub has a fascinating history. A century ago the pub was known as The Polegate Inn. It was frequented during the First World War by wounded ANZAC soldiers while convalescing at a nearby hospital.

It was these Australians who declared the pub 'fair dinkum'.

The community pub has open fires, a pretty rear garden and regular barbeques on the front patio in the afternoon. It also has a popular games area with pool table.

A tenancy has become available to run this Eastbourne area pubA tenancy has become available to run this Eastbourne area pub
A spokesperson for Harvey’s said: “Are you ready to run your own successful pub and be part of a great community? If so we have this excellent opportunity for you.”

For more details on the tenancy, go to www.harveys.org.uk/available-tenancies.

