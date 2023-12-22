Members of churches from across Bognor Regis will join forces tomorrow (December 23) to re-enact the Nativity in the town centre, capitalising on what it is hoped will be one of the busiest days of the year for shoppers.

Fancy watching a nativity show play out live tomorrow?

It’s all been organised by Bognor Churches Together – a community of several groups from across the area – and the event should start at around 12.30pm, outside Santander, at the corner of London Road and High Street.

At the same time, the salvation army will move down from their stand outside Boots, and there will be carol singing. Joseph and Mary walk up the High Street from Methodist Church, to a make-shift ‘stable' erected outside Santander.

