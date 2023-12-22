Your chance to watch the nativity play out live in Bognor Regis
It’s all been organised by Bognor Churches Together – a community of several groups from across the area – and the event should start at around 12.30pm, outside Santander, at the corner of London Road and High Street.
At the same time, the salvation army will move down from their stand outside Boots, and there will be carol singing. Joseph and Mary walk up the High Street from Methodist Church, to a make-shift ‘stable' erected outside Santander.
There, they will be joined by angels and shepherds coming from the other end of the High Street, starting from Our Lady of Sorrows Church, as well as the Three Wisemen coming down from the top of London Road. After more carols, and a short message of Christmas cheer, members of the public will be invited back to one of the churches for mince pies.