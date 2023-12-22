BREAKING

Your chance to watch the nativity play out live in Bognor Regis

Members of churches from across Bognor Regis will join forces tomorrow (December 23) to re-enact the Nativity in the town centre, capitalising on what it is hoped will be one of the busiest days of the year for shoppers.
By Connor Gormley
Published 22nd Dec 2023, 14:55 GMT
Updated 22nd Dec 2023, 15:22 GMT
Fancy watching a nativity show play out live tomorrow?

It’s all been organised by Bognor Churches Together – a community of several groups from across the area – and the event should start at around 12.30pm, outside Santander, at the corner of London Road and High Street.

At the same time, the salvation army will move down from their stand outside Boots, and there will be carol singing. Joseph and Mary walk up the High Street from Methodist Church, to a make-shift ‘stable' erected outside Santander.

There, they will be joined by angels and shepherds coming from the other end of the High Street, starting from Our Lady of Sorrows Church, as well as the Three Wisemen coming down from the top of London Road. After more carols, and a short message of Christmas cheer, members of the public will be invited back to one of the churches for mince pies.

