Your comments: Readers say goodbye as beloved Bognor Regis pub closes doors

The Beresford, on Elmer Road, announced its closure on Facebook yesterday afternoon, with owners Victoria and Matthew describing their ‘great sadness’ at the decision.

In response, Bognor Regis Observer readers have made their feelings clear, flooding our comments section with tributes to the beloved pub and carvery.

“Really sad to hear of this. Victoria and Matthew such a sad, heartbreaking decision to have made. Wishing you both all the best for the future and thank you for those scrummy roasts. You will be sorely missed,” Jay Lambeth said.

The Beresford

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kira Maynard said it was ‘such a shame’ to see the pub close, adding: “Went there for first time the other day as I live near it and the carvery was really lovely. Such a shame.”

Lauren Williams: “I loved working there when my daughter was younger. One of the best pubs in Bognor.”