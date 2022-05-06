Your Hastings, St Leonards and Rye Observer is in shops now!

In this week’s edition, we report on the return of the Jack in the Green celebrations after a two-year absence.

Thousands of people gathered in the Old Town to enjoy music and dancing, with the streets covered in green smoke and the noise of wild drumming filling the air.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

You can relive the incredible scenes with this week’s edition which is packed with pictures from the day.

Don’t forget to pick up your Hastings and Rye Observer every Friday for all your local news and opinion plus eight pages of puzzles and sport. SUS-220605-092113001

In other news, you can read all about a new study that found Hastings to be one of the worst areas in the UK for noise pollution.

The research found that Hastings has some of the highest percentages of residents exposed to dangerous road traffic in the country.

Crowds of people turned out on Hastings seafront to pay their respects to a 15-year-old boy.

The parents of Jason Pulman said the vigil, which was held last week, saw a ‘huge turnout’.

The full story is in today’s Observer.

Full details on how you can save up to 20 per cent on your Observer are also inside today’s paper.