Your pictures: northern lights shine over Chichester and Bognor Regis

By Connor Gormley
Published 11th Oct 2024, 17:35 BST
Updated 11th Oct 2024, 17:41 BST
Residents all over the UK were out in their gardens snapping pictures of the northern lights last night (October 10), as the night-time phenomenon hung once again over British skies – and Chichester and Bognor Regis were no exception.

Lighting up the sky in hues of pink, purple and green, the lights were also visible in Kent, London parts of East Anglia and further north. This is not the first time this year the lights – which can usually only be seen in parts of Canada, Scandinavia and the North Pole – have been visible from the UK, and research suggests it might be because the sun is nearing the end of its solar cycle, which completes every 11 years, leading to more activity in the night sky.

Either way, Chichester and Bognor Regis residents wasted no time in photographing the moment and sharing it with us here at SussexWorld, here’s just a handful of what you sent us.

The northern lights over Bognor Regis - picture by Hayley Dean

1. Your pictures: northern lights shine over Chichester and Bognor Regis

The northern lights over Bognor Regis - picture by Hayley Dean Photo: Hayley Dean

The nothern lights in Funtington - picture by Kirsty Edwards.

2. Your pictures: northern lights shine over Chichester and Bognor Regis

The nothern lights in Funtington - picture by Kirsty Edwards. Photo: Kirsty Edwards

The northern lights in Westbourne - image by Frog Hollow Catering.

3. Your pictures: northern lights shine over Chichester and Bognor Regis

The northern lights in Westbourne - image by Frog Hollow Catering. Photo: Frog Hollow Catering

The northern lights in Selsey - picture by Karen Ifould.

4. Your pictures: northern lights shine over Chichester and Bognor Regis

The northern lights in Selsey - picture by Karen Ifould. Photo: Karen Ifould

