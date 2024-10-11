Lighting up the sky in hues of pink, purple and green, the lights were also visible in Kent, London parts of East Anglia and further north. This is not the first time this year the lights – which can usually only be seen in parts of Canada, Scandinavia and the North Pole – have been visible from the UK, and research suggests it might be because the sun is nearing the end of its solar cycle, which completes every 11 years, leading to more activity in the night sky.