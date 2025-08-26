Youth charity in West Sussex village looks to the future under new leadership as it marks 18 years

A charity supporting young people in a West Sussex village has celebrated 18 years, having evolved to offer a diverse range of services that have a lasting impact on countless lives.

Electric Storm Youth is based in Lancing and offers crucial support and guidance to young people in the village, as well as neighbouring Sompting and the surrounding areas.

Under new leadership, the charity is celebrating the past while being ready to meet the changing needs of young people and the communities it serves for the future.

Since the start, it has been committed to improving the lives of local young people through personal and social development. It now offers mental health support, recreational activities, young carer support and youth-led initiatives.

Karen Jefford, chief executive, said that by providing safe spaces, mentoring and essential guidance to thousands of young people, the charity ensured they felt seen, heard and empowered.

She added: "As we celebrate this huge milestone, we’d like to say a heartfelt thank you to our team, trustees, volunteers, funders, retail champions, partners, and of course, our community. You’ve been part of every step, and we can’t wait to continue this journey together.”

Electric Storm Youth is a non-profit organisation with a mission is to improve the personal and social development of young people, teach them new skills and enhance their quality of life.

Marion Peskett, chair of trustees, said: "This charity has always been about helping young people thrive. I’m proud of how we’ve evolved and excited for a future that welcomes everyone, just as they are."

The charity's shop in North Road, Lancing, has raised more than £300,000, with all proceeds directly funding youth services. The organisation supports more than 150 young people a year through its various programmes.