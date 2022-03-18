Youtuber explores Crawley’s rural village that is under threat from new housing development

Richard Vobes, also known as The Bald Explorer on Youtube, explored the area to discover its rich history and to find out how the area is important for local wildlife, but also people as well.

Homes England plans to create 3,250 homes West of Ifield, which will provide new homes for local people.

Mr Vobes met up with Treasurer of Save West of Ifield Committee Cathy Durrant and explored the village, The Plough Inn, the church and the farm fields surrounding the area. Mrs Durrant was able to give a unique insight into the issues surrounding the proposed development.

Mr Vobes said: “Crawley is already a massive conurbation that is still growing since it was originally built as a new town.

“I thought I would come to Ifield as it's a lovely rural village and it’s under threat.

“The village of Ifield possibly dates back to Saxon times, mentioned in the Doomsday book.

“When you stand in the village you lose the sense that you are near this urban sprawl that is Crawley.”

Mrs Durrant said: “This is the heart of the West of Ifield Conservation Area. Ifield was never a nuclear village, it was always very rural. There’s a lot of history and biodiversity here, which could potentially be ruined by the building of 10,000 homes.

“The development of the new homes could see 24,000 new people, which is a quarter of Crawley’s population.”

We reached out to Homes England to get their thoughts on the video and they replied: “We encourage people to visit our website www.westofifield.co.uk to learn more about our plans and how they will meet the long-term development needs of the area.

“Homes England’s West of Ifield scheme is for up to 3,250 homes, new employment, supporting community infrastructure and transport improvements.

“The plans have been developed with the help of community feedback to create a safe, walkable and accessible neighbourhood which works with the surrounding landscape and environment.

“Further consultation events will be held this year where more detail on our plans will be available and the local community will have the opportunity to provide feedback on the masterplan.”